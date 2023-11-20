Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Collier County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Collier County, Florida has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Immokalee High School at LaBelle High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: LaBelle, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cape Coral High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.