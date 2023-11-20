Duncan Robinson's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent time out, a 102-97 loss to the Bulls, Robinson tallied 17 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per game last season made the Bulls the seventh-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Bulls allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Bulls allowed 26 assists per game last season (22nd in the league).

On defense, the Bulls conceded 13.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 29th in the league.

Duncan Robinson vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 35 17 3 7 4 0 0

