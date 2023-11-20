Will Eetu Luostarinen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
Can we anticipate Eetu Luostarinen finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Luostarinen stats and insights
- Luostarinen has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Luostarinen has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Luostarinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:42
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.