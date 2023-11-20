If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Escambia County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Pensacola High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 20

10:00 AM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 20

11:45 AM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Conference: 6A - District 1

6A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jay High School at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Pine Forest High School

Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20

3:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic HS