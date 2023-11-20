Evan Rodrigues will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Looking to wager on Rodrigues' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues' plus-minus this season, in 17:46 per game on the ice, is +9.

Rodrigues has scored in two of the 17 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Rodrigues has a point in seven games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 3 13 Points 2 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

