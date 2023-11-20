How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers shot at a 38.7% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.
- Last season, Florida A&M had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.9% from the field.
- The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ducks finished 83rd.
- The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up.
- When it scored more than 66.3 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.
- The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 105-54
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 81-54
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|11/29/2023
|Albany State (GA)
|-
|Al Lawson Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.