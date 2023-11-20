The Oregon Ducks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when they visit the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Florida A&M vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN+

Florida A&M Stats Insights

The Rattlers shot at a 38.7% rate from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points fewer than the 40.9% shooting opponents of the Ducks averaged.

Last season, Florida A&M had a 4-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.9% from the field.

The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ducks finished 83rd.

The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks gave up.

When it scored more than 66.3 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-2.

Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida A&M put up more points at home (60.1 per game) than away (57.7) last season.

The Rattlers gave up fewer points at home (62.6 per game) than on the road (74.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, Florida A&M sunk fewer treys away (5.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.2%) than at home (31.6%) too.

Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule