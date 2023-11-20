The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) aim to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the California Golden Bears (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Al Lawson Center.

Florida A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida A&M vs. Cal 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Bears scored an average of 68.1 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 71.0 the Rattlers gave up.

Cal had a 5-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 59.0 points.

Last year, the Rattlers put up 10.6 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.6).

Florida A&M had a 1-1 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Florida A&M Schedule