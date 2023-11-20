Florida A&M vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) and the Oregon Ducks (3-0) take the floor at Al Lawson Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Al Lawson Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Florida A&M Betting Records & Stats
- Florida A&M won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Oregon's .467 mark (14-16-0 ATS Record).
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida A&M
|58.6
|129.2
|70.0
|136.3
|130.8
|Oregon
|70.6
|129.2
|66.3
|136.3
|137.2
Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Rattlers averaged 58.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 66.3 the Ducks allowed.
- When Florida A&M totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida A&M
|12-10-0
|7-16-0
|Oregon
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Florida A&M vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida A&M
|Oregon
|4-7
|Home Record
|15-6
|3-15
|Away Record
|4-6
|3-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|9-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|60.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|57.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.4
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|5-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
