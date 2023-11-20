The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will visit the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game

Florida Atlantic Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. Stetson 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were 7.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls gave up to opponents.

Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Owls recorded were only 3.6 more points than the Hatters allowed (61.2).

Florida Atlantic had a 10-6 record last season when scoring more than 61.2 points.

Florida Atlantic Schedule