The Florida International Panthers (1-4) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida International vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 43% of shots the Thundering Herd's opponents have made.

In games Florida International shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Panthers are the 356th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Thundering Herd rank 251st.

The Panthers average only 1.8 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thundering Herd give up (74).

Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 74 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66 points per contest.

The Panthers gave up 74.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.8 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Florida International fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule