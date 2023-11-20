How to Watch Florida State vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-1) play the Florida State Seminoles (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It begins at 5:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Florida State vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Tennessee vs Syracuse (2:30 PM ET | November 20)
- Indiana vs Louisville (4:30 PM ET | November 20)
- Wisconsin vs Virginia (6:00 PM ET | November 20)
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Rebels allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Florida State had a 9-7 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Rebels ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 327th.
- Last year, the Seminoles put up 69.3 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 70 the Rebels allowed.
- Florida State had a 9-6 record last season when putting up more than 70 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida State posted 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.5).
- The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.
- Florida State averaged 6.4 treys per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
