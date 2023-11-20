The UNLV Rebels (0-1) face the Florida State Seminoles (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida State vs. UNLV Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNLV Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 115th 74.3 Points Scored 69.3 235th 174th 70.0 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 220th 31.2 Rebounds 28.6 327th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 85th 8.2 3pt Made 6.5 274th 193rd 12.8 Assists 13.4 150th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.