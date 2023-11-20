Will Gustav Forsling score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

Forsling's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:09 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 27:15 Away L 3-2 OT

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

