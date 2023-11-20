Will Gustav Forsling Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsling stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
- Forsling's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Forsling recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:09
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:34
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|27:15
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
