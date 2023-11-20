The Florida Panthers, including Gustav Forsling, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a wager on Forsling in the Panthers-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Gustav Forsling vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

Forsling's plus-minus this season, in 23:40 per game on the ice, is +11.

Forsling has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 17 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 17 games this year, Forsling has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 17 games this season, Forsling has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Forsling goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

