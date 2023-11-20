The Miami Heat (8-5) take on the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 110 - Bulls 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-1.1)

Heat (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (210.5)



Over (210.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.5

The Heat have put together a 5-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-9-0 mark of the Bulls.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (3-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Chicago (3-2) does as the underdog (60%).

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 38.5% of the time this season (five out of 13). That's less often than Chicago and its opponents have (six out of 14).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 7-2, a better tally than the Bulls have recorded (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively, the Heat are averaging 109.6 points per game (25th-ranked in league). They are allowing 109.6 points per contest on defense (seventh-ranked).

Miami is pulling down only 41.1 boards per game (second-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 44.7 boards per contest (21st-ranked).

The Heat are dishing out 25.4 assists per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 16.1 forced turnovers per game, Miami is third-best in the league. It ranks eighth in the league by committing 12.9 turnovers per contest.

The Heat are sinking 12.1 three-pointers per game (18th-ranked in league). They have a 36.7% shooting percentage (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

