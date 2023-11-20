The Miami Heat (3-4), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at United Center, take on the Chicago Bulls (3-5). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro generates 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Heat.

The Heat are receiving 16.5 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this season.

The Heat are getting 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this season.

The Heat are receiving 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.

Duncan Robinson gets the Heat 10.7 points, 2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeMar DeRozan puts up 23.3 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic posts 14.5 points, 2.3 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Zach LaVine averages 24.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Caruso posts 7.3 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White puts up 9.8 points, 3.5 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 30.8% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per game.

Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison

Bulls Heat 108.1 Points Avg. 107.4 113.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111.3 44.8% Field Goal % 45.5% 34% Three Point % 38%

