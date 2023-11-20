Heat vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (8-5) square off against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) as just 1.5-point favorites on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN. The matchup has an over/under set at 208.5 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|208.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 of 13 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 208.5 points.
- Miami's outings this year have an average point total of 219.2, 10.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 5-8-0 this season.
- This season, Miami has been favored nine times and won seven of those games.
- This season, Miami has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Heat vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 208.5
|% of Games Over 208.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|76.9%
|109.6
|216.8
|109.6
|220.1
|219.9
|Bulls
|10
|71.4%
|107.2
|216.8
|110.5
|220.1
|219.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (4-4-0) than it has at home (1-4-0).
- The Heat put up only 0.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (110.5).
- Miami has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 5-2 record overall when putting up more than 110.5 points.
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|5-8
|3-6
|5-8
|Bulls
|5-9
|3-2
|6-8
Heat vs. Bulls Point Insights
|Heat
|Bulls
|109.6
|107.2
|25
|29
|4-3
|3-1
|5-2
|3-1
|109.6
|110.5
|7
|8
|1-5
|3-4
|4-2
|4-3
