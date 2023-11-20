The Miami Heat (8-5) have two players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, in their matchup against the Chicago Bulls (5-9) at United Center on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Bulls will look for another victory over the Heat after a 102-97 win in their matchup on Saturday. DeMar DeRozan led the way with a team-leading 23 points in the win for the Bulls, while Jimmy Butler notched 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG R.J. Hampton PG Questionable Knee 0 0 0 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22 4.3 4.3

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Dalen Terry: Out (Patella)

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

