How to Watch the Heat vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (8-5) face the Chicago Bulls (5-9) on November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and BSSUN.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Heat vs Bulls Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- Miami is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 29th.
- The Heat put up just 0.9 fewer points per game (109.6) than the Bulls give up (110.5).
- Miami is 5-2 when scoring more than 110.5 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 111.8 points per game at home, compared to 108.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Miami has been better in home games this year, allowing 109.4 points per game, compared to 109.8 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Heat are draining 0.2 more treys per game (12.2) than away from home (12). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
