DeMar DeRozan is one of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls meet at United Center on Monday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +152)

Jimmy Butler is averaging 16.5 points per game this season, 7.0 less than his over/under on Monday.

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler has picked up 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's over/under (4.5).

He has hit zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -154) 4.5 (Over: -128)

The 21.5-point over/under for DeRozan on Monday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

DeRozan has dished out 3.3 assists per game, which is 1.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -106) 1.5 (Over: +176)

The 15.5 points prop bet over/under set for Nikola Vucevic on Monday is 1.0 more than his season scoring average (14.5).

He has grabbed 10.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Monday.

Vucevic has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, 1.0 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

