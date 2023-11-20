Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 102-97 loss to the Bulls (his most recent game) Butler put up 25 points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Butler, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-118)

Over 5.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Over 4.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+152)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 111.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.0.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 29th in the NBA in that category.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/18/2023 33 25 3 2 2 0 1

