For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonah Gadjovich a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 35 games last season, Gadjovich scored -- but just one goal each time.

Gadjovich produced zero points on the power play last season.

Gadjovich's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Oilers allowed 256 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league action in goals against.

The Oilers shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.