In Lee County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wharton High School at Gateway Charter High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 20

4:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cape Coral High School at Gulf Coast High School