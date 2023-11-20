The Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 19:36 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In three of 17 games this year, Tkachuk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 17 games this season, Tkachuk has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk hits the over on his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 17 Points 2 3 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

