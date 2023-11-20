For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Niko Mikkola a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikkola stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:17 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:36 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:37 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:30 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:37 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.