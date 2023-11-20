How to Watch the Panthers vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) will visit the Florida Panthers (11-5-1) -- who've won five straight at home -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
ESPN+ and BSFL is the spot to tune in to watch the Panthers and the Oilers square off.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info
|Panthers vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Oilers Player Props
Panthers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 46 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Panthers' 52 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|17
|13
|11
|24
|7
|6
|42.7%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|17
|3
|14
|17
|19
|7
|50%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|16
|6
|11
|17
|10
|16
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|17
|7
|6
|13
|12
|10
|46.2%
|Evan Rodrigues
|17
|3
|10
|13
|7
|3
|37.5%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers have allowed 61 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 25th in the league.
- With 47 goals (2.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|16
|6
|15
|21
|25
|22
|56.3%
|Evan Bouchard
|16
|4
|12
|16
|15
|9
|-
|Zach Hyman
|16
|8
|7
|15
|4
|7
|28.6%
|Evander Kane
|16
|7
|7
|14
|6
|6
|33.3%
|Connor McDavid
|14
|4
|9
|13
|19
|15
|47.5%
