The Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) will visit the Florida Panthers (11-5-1) -- who've won five straight at home -- on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 46 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Panthers' 52 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 17 13 11 24 7 6 42.7% Matthew Tkachuk 17 3 14 17 19 7 50% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 17 7 6 13 12 10 46.2% Evan Rodrigues 17 3 10 13 7 3 37.5%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have allowed 61 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 25th in the league.

With 47 goals (2.9 per game), the Oilers have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Oilers are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players