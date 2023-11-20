Panthers vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 20
Monday's NHL slate features an expected close contest between the Florida Panthers (11-5-1) and the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Oilers (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Oilers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|7
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-110
|-110
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info
Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- Edmonton has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 10 of 16 games this season.
- The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).
- The Oilers fell in the single game they played as an underdog this season.
- Florida is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Edmonton has had moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Sam Bennett
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-115)
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-238)
|3.5 (+100)
|Gustav Forsling
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+160)
|1.5 (-161)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-2-1
|5-5
|6-4-0
|6.4
|3.20
|2.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-2-1
|3.20
|2.50
|5
|16.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|3-6
|6-4-0
|6.6
|3.00
|3.30
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|3.00
|3.30
|6
|18.8%
|Record as ML Favorite
|6-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-2
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|6
|Games Under Total
|4
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.