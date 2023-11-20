Monday's NHL slate features an expected close contest between the Florida Panthers (11-5-1) and the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers are -115 on the moneyline to win against the Oilers (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Oilers Additional Info

Panthers vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton has combined with its opponent to score more than 7 goals in 10 of 16 games this season.

The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-2).

The Oilers fell in the single game they played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Edmonton has had moneyline odds of -105 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sam Bennett 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-115) Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-238) 3.5 (+100) Gustav Forsling 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+160) 1.5 (-161)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 5-5 6-4-0 6.4 3.20 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.20 2.50 5 16.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-6 6-4-0 6.6 3.00 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.00 3.30 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

