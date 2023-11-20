Panthers vs. Oilers November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
You should watch Sam Reinhart and Leon Draisaitl in particular on Monday, when the Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-115)
- Total: 7
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL
Panthers Players to Watch
- One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:59 per game.
- Matthew Tkachuk has picked up 17 points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has posted six goals and 11 assists for Florida.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 99 saves with a .917% save percentage (17th in league).
Oilers Players to Watch
- Draisaitl has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.9 per game), taking 3.3 shots per game and shooting 11.5%. This places him among the leaders for Edmonton with 21 total points (1.3 per game).
- Evan Bouchard is a top contributor for Edmonton, with 16 total points this season. In 16 games, he has netted four goals and provided 12 assists.
- This season, Edmonton's Zach Hyman has 15 points, courtesy of eight goals (first on team) and seven assists (fifth).
- In the crease, Calvin Pickard has a .000 save percentage (69th in the league), with zero total saves, while conceding zero goals (0.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Edmonton this season.
Panthers vs. Oilers Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Oilers AVG
|Oilers Rank
|19th
|3.06
|Goals Scored
|2.94
|21st
|7th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.81
|29th
|4th
|34.0
|Shots
|34.4
|2nd
|5th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.0
|8th
|22nd
|16.07%
|Power Play %
|22.81%
|12th
|26th
|74.07%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.58%
|28th
