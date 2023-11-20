You should watch Sam Reinhart and Leon Draisaitl in particular on Monday, when the Florida Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Reinhart, with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 20:59 per game.

Matthew Tkachuk has picked up 17 points (1.0 per game), scoring three goals and adding 14 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has posted six goals and 11 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.3 goals against average) and recorded 99 saves with a .917% save percentage (17th in league).

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.9 per game), taking 3.3 shots per game and shooting 11.5%. This places him among the leaders for Edmonton with 21 total points (1.3 per game).

Evan Bouchard is a top contributor for Edmonton, with 16 total points this season. In 16 games, he has netted four goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, Edmonton's Zach Hyman has 15 points, courtesy of eight goals (first on team) and seven assists (fifth).

In the crease, Calvin Pickard has a .000 save percentage (69th in the league), with zero total saves, while conceding zero goals (0.0 goals against average). He has compiled a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Edmonton this season.

Panthers vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 19th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.94 21st 7th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.81 29th 4th 34.0 Shots 34.4 2nd 5th 27.8 Shots Allowed 29.0 8th 22nd 16.07% Power Play % 22.81% 12th 26th 74.07% Penalty Kill % 72.58% 28th

