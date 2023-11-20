Panthers vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers (11-5-1), winners of five straight home games, host the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.
Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-115)
|Oilers (-105)
|7
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (8-2).
- Florida is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
- In nine games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.
Panthers vs. Oilers Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|52 (18th)
|Goals
|47 (27th)
|46 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|61 (25th)
|9 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (13th)
|14 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (28th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.
- Florida went over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Panthers offense's 52 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in league competition, conceding 46 goals to rank seventh.
- Their goal differential (+6) ranks them 12th in the league.
