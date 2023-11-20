The Florida Panthers (11-5-1), winners of five straight home games, host the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Favorite Underdog Total Spread
Panthers (-115) Oilers (-105) 7 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

  • The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (8-2).
  • Florida is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.
  • In nine games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Oilers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank)
52 (18th) Goals 47 (27th)
46 (7th) Goals Allowed 61 (25th)
9 (23rd) Power Play Goals 13 (13th)
14 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (28th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

  • Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.
  • Florida went over in six of its last 10 contests.
  • The Panthers have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.
  • The Panthers offense's 52 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.
  • On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in league competition, conceding 46 goals to rank seventh.
  • Their goal differential (+6) ranks them 12th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.