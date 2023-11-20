The Florida Panthers (11-5-1), winners of five straight home games, host the Edmonton Oilers (5-10-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSFL.

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-115) Oilers (-105) 7 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 80.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (8-2).

Florida is 8-2 (winning 80.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

In nine games this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

Panthers vs. Oilers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 52 (18th) Goals 47 (27th) 46 (7th) Goals Allowed 61 (25th) 9 (23rd) Power Play Goals 13 (13th) 14 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (28th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-2-1 overall.

Florida went over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Panthers offense's 52 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 18th in the league.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in league competition, conceding 46 goals to rank seventh.

Their goal differential (+6) ranks them 12th in the league.

