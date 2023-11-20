Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and others in the Florida Panthers-Edmonton Oilers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

ESPN+ and BSFL Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Reinhart has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 24 points in 17 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 0 2 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3 at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 10 1 1 2 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Draisaitl's 21 points are important for Edmonton. He has six goals and 15 assists in 16 games.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 2 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 1 3 4 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evan Bouchard is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 16 total points (1.0 per game), with four goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 18 1 0 1 6 vs. Kraken Nov. 15 0 3 3 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 13 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.