Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Pasco County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollins High School at River Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
