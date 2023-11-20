Can we anticipate Sam Bennett lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Bennett has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

