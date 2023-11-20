Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
Can we anticipate Sam Bennett lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
- Bennett has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
