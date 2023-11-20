Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Considering a bet on Bennett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Bennett has averaged 7:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Through five games this year, Bennett has yet to score a goal.

Bennett has yet to record a point this season through five games.

Bennett has yet to post an assist through five games this season.

The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Bennett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 61 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 5 Games 2 0 Points 3 0 Goals 2 0 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.