Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Sam Reinhart score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 10 of 17 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
- On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated five goals and one assist.
- He has a 25.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 61 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 12.0 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:48
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|19:03
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|2
|2
|18:51
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|0
|2
|19:44
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|19:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|21:03
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:27
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
