Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Reinhart? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:59 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 10 of 17 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Reinhart has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 17 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Reinhart goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 17 Games 2 24 Points 1 13 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.