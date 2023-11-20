Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Santa Rosa County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Milton High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 11:45 AM CT on November 20

11:45 AM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL Conference: 6A - District 1

6A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Jay High School at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Breeze High School at Foley High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Gulf Breeze High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20

5:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic HS