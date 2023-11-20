Monday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) and Stetson Hatters (1-3) matching up at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Hatters secured a 71-62 win against Iona.

Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 68, Stetson 64

Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hatters were outscored by 1.8 points per game last season (scoring 59.4 points per game to rank 291st in college basketball while giving up 61.2 per outing to rank 88th in college basketball) and had a -57 scoring differential overall.

Stetson averaged 0.1 more points in ASUN games (59.5) than overall (59.4).

The Hatters put up more points at home (61.5 per game) than on the road (58.3) last season.

In 2022-23, Stetson conceded 15.3 fewer points per game at home (55.2) than away (70.5).

