How to Watch Stetson vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-2) face the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It tips at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Norfolk State vs FGCU (1:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Kennesaw State vs Northeastern (3:00 PM ET | November 20)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Panthers had given up to their opponents (40.8%).
- Stetson compiled a 16-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Hatters were the 220th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers finished 35th.
- The Hatters put up just 2.6 more points per game last year (76.8) than the Panthers gave up to opponents (74.2).
- Stetson put together a 13-4 record last season in games it scored more than 74.2 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stetson put up 83.9 points per game last season, 12 more than it averaged on the road (71.9).
- At home, the Hatters conceded 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than they allowed away (76.8).
- At home, Stetson made 10.6 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (9.8). Stetson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Trinity Baptist
|W 109-54
|Edmunds Center
|11/11/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|-
|Edmunds Center
