Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) and Stetson Hatters (1-2) squaring off at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Milwaukee, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on November 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Game Info & Odds

Stetson vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 76, Stetson 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Stetson vs. Milwaukee

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-6.2)

Milwaukee (-6.2) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Stetson Performance Insights

Stetson scored 76.8 points per game and gave up 73.8 last season, ranking them 58th in the nation offensively and 284th on defense.

With 31.2 rebounds per game and 30.4 rebounds conceded, the Hatters were 220th and 130th in the country, respectively, last season.

With 13.8 assists per game last season, Stetson was 117th in college basketball.

The Hatters were the ninth-best squad in the nation in 3-pointers made (10 per game) and 13th-best in 3-point percentage (38.3%) last season.

Last year, Stetson was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 280th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Last season, the Hatters attempted 43.6% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.3% of the Hatters' buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.7% were 2-pointers.

