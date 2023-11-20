How to Watch the Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Stetson Hatters (1-3) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at FAU Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hatters put up an average of 59.4 points per game last year, 7.5 fewer points than the 66.9 the Owls allowed.
- Stetson had an 11-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.
- Last year, the Owls scored 64.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 61.2 the Hatters allowed.
- When Florida Atlantic scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 10-6.
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 67-55
|Yuengling Center
|11/14/2023
|@ High Point
|L 59-54
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/18/2023
|Iona
|W 71-62
|Edmunds Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|11/24/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Ocean Center
