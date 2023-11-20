Will Steven Lorentz Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 20?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Lorentz a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Lorentz stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Lorentz scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
- Lorentz averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 61 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Lorentz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|6:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|8:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|9:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|8:22
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
