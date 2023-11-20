The UCF Knights (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.

UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
  • TV: PTB Live

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • UCF had an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The 49ers finished 351st.
  • Last year, the Knights put up 8.9 more points per game (71.5) than the 49ers allowed (62.6).
  • UCF had a 14-12 record last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UCF performed better at home last year, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, UCF made 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 88-72 Watsco Center
11/16/2023 CSU Fullerton W 72-44 Addition Financial Arena
11/19/2023 South Dakota State W 83-80 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charlotte - Flagler Gymnasium
11/26/2023 Stetson - Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb - Addition Financial Arena

