How to Watch UCF vs. Charlotte on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCF Knights (3-1) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on PTB Live.
UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida
- TV: PTB Live
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49ers allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- UCF had an 8-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Knights were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The 49ers finished 351st.
- Last year, the Knights put up 8.9 more points per game (71.5) than the 49ers allowed (62.6).
- UCF had a 14-12 record last season when scoring more than 62.6 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UCF performed better at home last year, averaging 77.2 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game when playing on the road.
- The Knights gave up 65.9 points per game at home, compared to 65.2 when playing on the road.
- At home, UCF made 1.7 more treys per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 88-72
|Watsco Center
|11/16/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 72-44
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
