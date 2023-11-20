Monday's game at Flagler Gymnasium has the Charlotte 49ers (3-1) going head to head against the UCF Knights (3-1) at 8:30 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 69-62 victory for Charlotte.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UCF vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

UCF vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 69, UCF 62

Spread & Total Prediction for UCF vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-7.9)

Charlotte (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 130.9

UCF Performance Insights

UCF scored 71.5 points per game and gave up 65.5 last season, ranking them 182nd in college basketball offensively and 48th on defense.

The Knights were 201st in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.4) and 65th in rebounds conceded (29.3) last season.

Last season UCF was ranked 117th in the nation in assists with 13.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Knights were 49th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.7) last season. They were 108th in 3-point percentage at 35.3%.

Last year, UCF was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 26th in defensive 3-point percentage (30.7%).

The Knights took 57.8% of their shots from inside the arc, and 42.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 65.2% of the Knights' buckets were 2-pointers, and 34.8% were 3-pointers.

