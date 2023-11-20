Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Walton County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Morris Jeff Community School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.