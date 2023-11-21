Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Bay County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rocky Bayou Christian HS at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Arnold High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Panama City Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Choctawhatchee High School at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.