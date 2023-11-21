Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Brevard County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Space Coast JrSr High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
