If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Archbishop McCarthy at Gulf Breeze High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21

5:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanche Ely High School at Somerset Academy