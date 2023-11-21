Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Broward County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archbishop McCarthy at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanche Ely High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
