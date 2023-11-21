Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Clay County, Florida today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

River City Science Academy HS at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 21

6:00 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21

7:30 PM ET on November 21 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Nassau HS at Ridgeview High School