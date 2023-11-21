How to Watch Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Florida International Panthers (1-5) battle the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Florida International has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 179th.
- The 71.7 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Lions give up.
- Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Florida International played better in home games last season, posting 78.1 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Panthers were better at home last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 in road games.
- When playing at home, Florida International averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/19/2023
|Akron
|L 77-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Marshall
|L 80-69
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.