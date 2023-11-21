The Florida International Panthers (1-5) battle the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Florida International has a 1-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Panthers are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Lions rank 179th.

The 71.7 points per game the Panthers score are the same as the Lions give up.

Florida International is 1-1 when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Florida International played better in home games last season, posting 78.1 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Panthers were better at home last season, surrendering 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 in road games.

When playing at home, Florida International averaged 0.9 more treys per game (7.2) than in road games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (30.7%).

Florida International Upcoming Schedule