The Florida International Panthers (1-5) will face the Loyola Marymount Lions (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Dashon Gittens: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Petar Krivokapic: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mohamed Sanogo: 5.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Loyola Marymount Players to Watch

Florida International vs. Loyola Marymount Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG Loyola Marymount AVG Loyola Marymount Rank 241st 71.7 Points Scored 84.4 55th 328th 80.7 Points Allowed 75.4 267th 353rd 26.0 Rebounds 33.8 179th 153rd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 219th 114th 8.3 3pt Made 10.4 23rd 115th 14.8 Assists 13.6 166th 360th 17.3 Turnovers 10.6 103rd

